Rangers and Celtic playing in the Premier League was discussed in the early stages of England's new top flight becoming established, says former Arsenal co-owner David Dein.

T﻿he prospect of the Old Firm clubs playing in England has long been mooted and Dein revealed on the Sacked in the Morning podcast that an informal meeting took place around the time the new league formed in 1992.

"Soon after we formed the Premier League I had a private meeting with David Murray of Rangers and Fergus McCann of Celtic," Dein said.

"I liked the idea, I thought it was a good idea.

"Arsene Wenger said it would be salt and pepper in the soup. It would have spiced the Premier League up.

"We had one informal meeting as we formed the Premier League, because we know whenever they are in town they bring 10,000 supporters.

"But it was then said you couldn’t just catapult them into the top division, they’d have to start lower down, which would help clubs there too - which is a good thing."

D﻿ein does not think the idea is likely to be revisited though, because European football's governing body is opposed to teams playing in different countries.

"U﻿efa is not keen on what they call cross-country competitions because Belgian teams might want to play in Holland, Portuguese teams in Spain and so on," he added.

"﻿The counter argument is Swansea and Cardiff playing in England. It's not straightforward but purely on a cosmetic point of view, I thought at the time it was a very good idea."