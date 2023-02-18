Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal - analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

An afternoon when Arsenal left a marker.

After defeats to Everton and Manchester City, the Gunners' Premier League title credentials were being questioned more intensely than they have been in months.

By the end of the lunchtime kick-off at Villa Park, those questions were answered emphatically.

The Gunners looked like they were heading for a draw after Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko hit back twice to Villa goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho.

But they won it in stoppage time when Emi Martinez inadvertently put through his own net after Jorginho's shot from distance struck the bar, before Gabriel Martinelli ran through to add a fourth.

Pushing and probing until the end, especially after going behind early, shows that Arsenal have the temperament for this fight.