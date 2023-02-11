Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Newcastle haven't lost a game in 17 and are fourth in the league so it was always going to be tough to win the game. I felt we deserved to. We had the better chances. The longer the game wore on, we looked to win it. A bit disappointed we didn't take all three points but the positives are that we improved again and the performance was better than last week. We have some key players back and look a threat. They are a together group that are willing to work as hard as you ask them to. We have some quality to cause teams problems.

"People tend to get carried away when you lose or when the performances are better. I am always level on it. We need to win football matches. Performance wise we picked up some momentum. We were down to bare bones for the Forest game, with young lads who don't even train with us on the bench. We picked up a point and nearly won it, we pushed Brighton close and then the same today against a good side. Momentum is pushing in the right direction. We need to keep it that way and out more points on the board.

"It was a lovely set-play that worked. Fair play to all the guys. Defensively we were solid from set-plays against a side who score a lot. It was good performance. We have more tools now to go and hurt teams.

"It is easy to feel hard done by. The penalty at Brighton, the ball that doesn't go over the line today - that is football. You make your own luck. You take every point in the Premier League. Remember where we have come from and are a newly-promoted side that have suffered a lot of injuries."