Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes David Moyes remains "the perfect man" to help West Ham escape their struggles with relegation.

The Hammers boss has come under scrutiny after a poor first half of the season left them languishing near the bottom of the table.

Howe, though, insists Newcastle's opponents on Saturday are in safe hands.

"I think [their situation] shows the strength of the Premier League and that it can happen to anyone at any time," he said. "It's such a difficult division that once you're in that position, it's so difficult to immediately get out of it.

"But David is an incredible manager. With his experience and the teams he has managed, he is the perfect man for West Ham at the moment."

Newcastle secured their first cup final appearance since 1999 with a win against Southampton on Tuesday and Howe is wary of how easily the Hammers could capitalise on any complacency.

"We will have to be at our best," he said. "They have got a top-quality squad with some really good players and they recruited well in the summer.

"If we are off it in any way, it will be even harder for us."