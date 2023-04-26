'I nearly became Killie manager' - Poyet

Greece manager Gus Poyet says he once turned down an approach from Kilmarnock after his former Brighton midfielder Gary Dicker had urged the club to give him a call.

Poyet, who has also managed teams including Sunderland, AEK Athens and Real Betis, didn’t specify what year the approach came, while Dicker played at Killie from 2016 to 2021.

“I took once a very, very polite call from Kilmarnock,” the former Uruguay and Chelsea midfielder told the BBC’s Sacked in the Morning podcast.

“They were exceptionally polite because there was a player who played for me at Brighton, Gary Dicker, and he convinced the club to give me a call.

“And the club was tremendous because when they called me they really said like 20 times ‘We know you’ve been coaching here and there. We respect you, Gary was insistent on calling you.’

"To be honest, the way they talked to me there was a moment when I said, ‘I like this. Maybe I should.’

“I asked for a day to talk to my staff and check the other possibilities and then I called them back and said it’s not the right time.

“But I like that way of them explaining the situation to me.”