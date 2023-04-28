Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison believes Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will use a strike partnership of Alexander Isak and Calum Wilson at times going forward.

Wilson started up front and scored twice for the Magpies in their 4-1 victory over Everton on Thursday, while Isak operated from the left when he came on as a late substitute and lit the game up with a brilliant run that led to the fourth goal.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Morrison said: "Isak was excellent, to be fair, and they [Isak and Wilson] can play together, and eventually I think they will play together. I know Isak likes playing through the middle, but he can play out wide and cause problems.

"That's the decision Eddie Howe has to make. That's why you have two good number nines, but I think there will be some games where he could play possibly both of them together as well. It keeps everyone on their toes and you're not going to complain when you're playing Champions League football. Competition for places is good.

"You've got Saint-Maximin to come back into this squad as well. Their attacking options are frightening at the moment and that's what you want."

