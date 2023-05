Chelsea's talks with 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku about his future will be delayed until after Inter Milan, where he is on loan, play City in the Champions League final on 10 June. (Telegraph - subscription, external)

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was Chelsea's first choice to replace Graham Potter, according to the German's agent. (The Times - subscription required, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's gossip column