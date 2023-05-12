Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says on-loan Sunderland attacker Amad Diallo's future at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian has been on loan at Sunderland this season and was recently named their young player of the season.

Diallo also scored in the Black Cats' final league fixture of the season - a 3-0 win at Preston North End - to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the play-offs, where they will meet Luton Town.

Speaking before United host Wolves on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked whether the 20-year-old would play a part in the Reds' future when he returns to Old Trafford this summer.

"Yes, of course," declared the Dutchman.

"We loan such players to let them develop and make progress, to bring them back. That is the aim of a loan.

"We are really strong on them in the matter of the way we mentor them. We follow them and we have communication through all the season.

"Especially Darren Fletcher - he invests a lot in such processes and the aim is to bring them back as a better player and with better experience."