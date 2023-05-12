West Ham fan Sam Delaney from the You Irons podcast praised the Hammers' display against an AZ Alkmaar side who "just came to frustrate us".

Despite admitting David Moyes' side were not at their best, Delaney said heading into the second leg with an advantage is "really impressive".

Reflecting on the game, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was very frustrating for the first hour. We weren’t at our best and looked a little bit tired and leggy. I thought AZ just came to frustrate us.

"They were timewasting, there were some niggly fouls. The ref was appalling I felt for most of the game until he gave us the penalty and it was just really frustrating.

"That said, although they were composed in possession they only got one shot on target and it was a hit-and-hope that our keeper let in at the near post.

"I’m really pleased with the performance ultimately because it was one of those performances where we clearly weren’t at our best, they did come with a strategy that almost worked, yet we plugged away and plugged away and have come away with a 2-1 win to defend. That is really impressive.

"We were probably at about 70% of what we were against Manchester United at the weekend."

