Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

Don't stop dreaming of a European trip next season just yet, Brentford fans.

If Thomas Frank's side had dropped points against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest then it might have been time to book a summer holiday, safe in the knowledge you won't have any Uefa-competition trips to finance next season.

But Frank's team showed they are "not on the beach" yet - to use the Dane's words - with a stirring fightback to beat Forest.

Other sides must drop points to let Brentford in, with Brighton, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham - the teams directly above them - all having played fewer games.

The fact Brentford are still in contention with four games left is testament to the work of the Frank, his players and their support staff.

Even if they fall short it has been another remarkable season. They have already surpassed last season's points tally, look certain to improve on that 13th-place finish and could even end above Chelsea and Fulham as West London's top club.