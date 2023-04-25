'I'm loving it here' - McCrorie cool on exit talk

Ross McCrorie is “loving” being part of a thriving Aberdeen side as he refused to confirm he is on the brink of a move to Bristol City.

Aberdeen are in advanced talks with the English Championship club over a £2m switch for the 25-year-old defender.

"I am not talking about me leaving,” McCrorie said after Aberdeen’s win over Rangers on Sunday.

“I am an Aberdeen player and I am proud to be an Aberdeen player and on days like this it is a real honour, especially when I got to captain the side.

"When I look at this team, it is excellent, the best team I have had since I have been at Aberdeen and I am enjoying every minute. I am loving it here.

"I am just focusing on Aberdeen. I still have three years left on my contract at Aberdeen.

"I just signed a new one last year and days like this are terrific. I really enjoyed it. I don't really take too much notice or interest in that (speculation).”

McCrorie called for interim boss Barry Robson to be given the job as Aberdeen manager following their seventh straight win, which marked the club's first home victory over Rangers since 2016.

"If I was the chairman I would just give him the job - but that's up to the chairman,” he added.

"I obviously knew him for a couple of years when I first came up here under Derek McInnes and he has been a breath of fresh air.”