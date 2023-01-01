Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Post-match reaction

Aston Villa winger Emi Buendia to BBC Match of the Day: "It's an amazing win away. We needed to show everyone that we were capable of winning away, especially against a top team so we take the three points.

"We knew before the game that we had to suffer, be compact so everyone showed that character. We were ruthless in front of goal."

On working under Unai Emery: "As soon as they came here, they told us we needed to win more points away from home and playing a top side like Tottenham team away and winning, we are very happy."