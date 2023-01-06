Signing Orsic 'makes a lot of sense' for Southampton

Journalist Luke Edwards says signing Mislav Orsic makes a lot of sense for Southampton after Saints reportedly agreed a £6m deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the Croatia forward.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Really good signing for Southampton with the position they are in. I think what this tells us is the finanacial muscle of the Premier League.

"He has played nearly 200 games for Dinamo Zagreb but the wages are nowhere near what he would get at a bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

"They are desperate. He's 30 years old. An attacking midfielder, will add some goals and will give them something different to what they have got.

"If there is a relegation clause for him then it makes sense for the player. To bring in a top-quality international star makes a lot of sense and I do like this signing. Whether it is enough to keep Southampton in the Premier League, but it is certainly a step in the right direction."

