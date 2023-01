Manager Ange Postecoglou has made three changes to the Celtic team that drew 2-2 at Ibrox on 2 January. Left-back Greg Taylor's hamstring injury has ruled him out for about two weeks, while Matt O'Riley and James Forrest drop to the bench, with Alexandro Bernabei in for Taylor and Aaron Mooy and Jota coming in to the midfield.

