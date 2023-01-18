Julen Lopetegui after his Wolves side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool: ""We're sad and frustrated for not continuing in the cup. Looking at the two matches [including a 2-2 draw in the initial game], we deserved more, but this is football.

"In this match it was a pity because we suffered a strange goal in the first half. We started well but after the goal we suffered emotionally, and we were out of the match until half-time.

"I wasn't happy and we changed some things. Unfortunately for us, we didn't score. We had a big ambition to continue in the cup and now we have to put the focus 100% into the Premier League.

"I hate losing and we lost, so I'm sad. There's no positive to being out of the cup - never."