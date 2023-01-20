Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes his side have come through their "period of suffering" and will be better for it during the second half of the season as players returning from injury join several new faces at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues halted a four-game winless run by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend and have strengthened their squad in January with the high-profile signings of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix among others.

"We’d had a period of suffering, shall we say, and it is nice to win," said Potter, ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

"The good thing is during that period we were together, it wasn’t up in flames, it was a group that understood the position we were in but was determined and focused to try to turn it around.

"And at the same time they had the maturity and intelligence to understand the situation as well without disrespecting the criticism and all the rest of the noise that comes your way when you don’t get the results you should get at Chelsea.

"But I like the fact we have come through a tough spell – there’s a good feeling, new players arriving, players coming back from injury, there’s a buzz in the training ground which is nice."

The Blues sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off a top-four spot that has almost become a pre-requisite for Chelsea this century. But Potter says he is not interested in such targets.

"Beating Liverpool is my focus, I don’t worry about what is going to happen in five months’ time," he added.