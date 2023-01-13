Odegaard wins player of the month award
- Published
Martin Odegaard has been announced as the Premier League Player of the Month for November and December.
The Arsenal forward clocked up three goals and three assists across the two months, which included a break for the Qatar World Cup.
He'll be looking to keep up his run of form as Arsenal got to Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.
Skip twitter post by Arsenal
Introducing the @PremierLeague Player of the Month for November/December…🥁— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2023
Our skipper 🥇
Congratulations, Martin! 👏
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by Arsenal