Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are both fit and ready to start, but Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be assessed in training later.

On the ongoing restrictions, Tuchel said: "It's the same situation as in the last days. There is not an update or other feeling around [the training ground]".

He added: "There are things to talk about, like how to arrive at games. Things that are normally taken care of, but now we have to stick together, give our opinions, and then we have to find solutions."

On how well he has handled things over recent weeks, Tuchel said: "I try to be honest, give you an insight, and give you information from a coach's heart. This is what I try and what you can rely on".

Tuchel said there are more urgent things to discuss than fans chanting for Roman Abramovich. He said: "As long as we have shirts, as long as we are alive, we will arrive and fight hard for our success. We owe it to the people who normally support us in an invisible way."

Tuchel said Edouard Mendy "is playing a key role" at Chelsea and that his goalkeeper is a "top guy with a strong character".