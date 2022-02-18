Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa were surprisingly passive in their defeat by Newcastle last weekend. Yes they were a bit unlucky to have a goal ruled out by VAR over such a marginal offside, but their threat really fizzled out afterwards.

In fairness to Newcastle, that was partly because they managed to keep Coutinho quiet, which not many teams have managed since he joined Villa last month.

No doubt Watford boss Roy Hodgson will try to come up with a plan to do the same, but he also needs to find a way of scoring.

The Hornets haven't managed a goal in any of his three games in charge - and even if they break their duck on Saturday, at the moment it's hard to see where their next win is coming from.

Reuben's prediction: 3-1 to the Villa, with a Philippe Coutinho brace.

Jacob Ramsey's performances have lit a fire in the hearts of all Villa fans since he came through the ranks but Coutinho, with his vision and the passes he picks out, is world class - and he's ours.

Find out how Lawro and Reuben think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go