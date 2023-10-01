Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking to MOTD: "There is a lot to assess. I thought we started the game a lot better. We played some good football and got in some good areas. The frustration is we haven't created enough when we have got into good areas.

"Brentford had spells of the game without really hurting us. We didn't start the second half well and there were lots of individual mistakes which led to the free-kick and the Brentford goal.

"And then it's a different game. You're 1-0 down with 10 men but to think that we got back in the game, got the result and seen it out, it ends up being a much better point for us than for Brentford."

On the red card to Moussa Niakhate: "We all want the referees to be in a good place. Not just what happened yesterday but in general, it is the one Premier League game of the day. It needed to be a real clear and concise performance. But they have just raised more questions than answers.

"There are going to be talking points when there didn't need to be. If he doesn't give him the second yellow - it's definitely a first yellow and it's a silly one from Moussa around the edge of the box because you have to defend the free-kick - but to give the second one. If he doesn't give it, it doesn't even get mentioned.

"The fact he's given probably creates more problems for them to talk about. We'll have to accept it but in the greater scheme of things we all want referees in a good place. Unfortunately today he's added to that a little bit."