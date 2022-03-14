Heart-rates off scale in fight to survive

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Joe Gelhardt's dramatic winner at Elland Road sent limbs and pulses through the roof as United conjured up a victory in six minutes of added time at the beginning of which they had allowed Norwich City a sniff of an undeserved point with an equaliser.

In the post-match phone-in on BBC Radio Leeds supporters were being encouraged to send in photos of their heart-rates after Gelhardt's first goal on home turf.

Dave (@BinghamDj) tweeted that he had peaked at somewhere near 210 beats per minute.

Once the emotions and pulses had settled there was a performance to discuss.

Speaking after his first victory Marsch said: "It was strong. They're understanding the behaviours and tactics more."

Patrick Bamford's first start in six months brought with it 45 minutes where he proved just how much a physical presence and outlet he provides.

Rodrigo had his best game all season until a quad problem saw him substituted on the hour. Marsch revealed that he had some hard conversations with the Spain international who he sees as part of the leadership group. Rodrigo responded with controlled aggression and some excellent play including the first goal of the Marsch era.

The loss of the two starting strikers did allow Norwich back into the game in a frantic last twenty minutes in which Marsch switched to a back five. But a rejuvenated Raphinha and a battling Gelhardt combined with composure to secure a crucial win.