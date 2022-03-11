Chelsea have nine players whose contracts run out in the summer and who could leave for free following the UK government sanctioning Russian owner Roman Abramovich. (Metro), external

Defender Antonio Rudiger is one of those whose contract runs out in the summer and the 29-year-old is set to leave the club after the Blues missed several chances of securing him on a new deal. (Sky Sports News, via Star), external

Juventus are considering a summer move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column