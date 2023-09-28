When the season set off, we were saying Burnley looked the better equipped of the promoted teams to stay up in the Premier League.

Since they got relegated, they have completely changed their squad and have very little experience. But they keep possession really well - they showed that against Manchester United last weekend.

I watched them play their second string at Salford on Tuesday and they played really well. They have got some great young attackers and what they did to Salford, they can do to teams who let them have the ball.

Their recruitment has been good and Vincent Kompany really loves a wide player. They just keep finding them!

It is always a challenge when you come up to the Premier League and it's all about the details. Burnley will be looking at Wolves, Everton and teams like that to see if they can get past them.

They just have to keep grinding and hope the next result goes their way.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

