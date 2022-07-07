'Rangers nearly there on Colak deal'

Antonio Colak is on verge of completing a move to Rangers, with personal terms set and a £2m fee agreed for the striker with Greek club PAOK. (Scottish Sun) , external

Rangers will be signing an "Ally McCoist-type" striker in Antonio Colak, says former Ibrox midfielder Robert Prytz. (Scottish Sun) , external

Southampton are to pay £6m for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, which could rise to more than £10m with add-ons included. (The Athletic), external

Alex Lowry, 19, is ready to step up and challenge for a regular first team place should Rangers sell midfielder Joe Aribo, says former Ibrox player and youth coach Kevin Thomson. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are considering a move for Finnish striker Kai Meriluoto, according to reports in the 19-year-old's homeland. (Football Scotland), external

