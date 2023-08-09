Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 3rd

Predicted 2023-24 position: 4th

The second phase of Erik ten Hag's rebuilding programme is under way after his first season brought the Carabao Cup - United's first trophy since 2017 - and a return to the Champions League, as well as losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

David de Gea has been replaced by Andre Onana, a keeper whose style fits more with Ten Hag's methods of playing out from the back, having worked with him at Ajax.

England midfielder Mason Mount will have sights set on reigniting his club career after a lost final season at Chelsea and huge focus will be on new £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund. He may need time and patience to become the spearhead United require, but at that price he can hardly ease his way in.

I am backing United to continue improvements started by Ten Hag last season. No chance of the title, but a decent bet for some silverware.

