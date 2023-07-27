Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said 17-year-old Lewis Miley will not go out on loan this season as he is "too young".

The midfielder become Newcastle's youngest player in their Premier League history when he appeared in the final game of the season against Chelsea.

"The plan has been a consistent one. He will stay with us. He's too young for that [a loan] at the moment, he needs to stay with his family," Howe said.

"Physically it's always the test for someone so young, he's a very good athlete, strong, good size and shown he can cope with it."