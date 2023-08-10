Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has been explaining why Sheffield United are having to work with a small transfer budget on BBC Radio Sheffield: "The money they have has realistically gone on players. Prior to getting into the Premier League the first time round, they were losing a lot of money. So those former losses had to be dealt with and that's proven to be a challenge for the owners.

"There's been issues with regards to ownership changes. Nobody wants to put their hands in their pockets if they're not going to be around in a few months' or a few years' time. There's been a bit of a stand off with the level of spending. I think it's testament to the quality of the team last season that they were promoted under a relatively modest budget."

On the Blades spending their budget wisely: "Luton Town have just been promoted and they're not spending big money, so I think the first thing for Sheffield United fans to do is to take a look around and be realistic. They need to identify five or six other clubs who they think could be in the mix at the end of the season.

"When Sheffield United were promoted three or four seasons ago, they were absolutely brilliant in that first season. They surprised everybody, even though they had modest spending during that season, and maybe the board feel that could be replicated under the new manager."

Listen to the full chat on BBC Sounds