It won't feel like a new signing, but the confirmation from the club will no doubt be welcomed.

Midfielder Tomoki Iwata has officially joined Celtic following his initial six-month loan spell.

On his permanent arrival, the 26-year-old told CelticTV, external he's raring to go.

"I came in last season and I really felt how big and great Celtic a club is during those six months," he said.

"I feel that I need to lift up my level for the new season, which I'm really looking forward to - I want to prepare really well.

"I joined the team in the middle of the season, I felt I settle in well to the team but personally, I wanted to help the team more.

"This season, we will try to win the same titles, we are aiming for more success. "