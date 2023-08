Bournemouth have revealed their new third kit for the upcoming season, which the club says is a "modern take on the 1996-98 cult classic".

The Cherries added that the yellow and navy blue shirt pays homage to that worn by club legends like Ian Cox, Matt Holland and Steve Fletcher.

The players will wear the strip for the first time in their friendly against Lorient at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 17:00 BST).