Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Unai Emery has been speaking to the media at the Premier League Summer Series. He was asked if there have been any surprise players who have grabbed his attention as Villa get ready for the new season.

"Jaden (Philogene) is the player who is most positive or a surprise," said Emery.

"It’s the reason he played the two matches in the starting eleven. He played well.

"He has offers to leave but at the moment we are going to stay with him and we are going to decide.

"If he is playing and in the same performance that he's doing, he has potential and possibilities to be in our squad this season."