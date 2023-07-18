BBC Radio Merseyside's Paul Salt and Liverpool supporter Ben Kent believe the proposed deal that may see Fabinho join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is too good for the Reds to turn down.

The Brazil midfielder was not part of the squad that travelled to Germany for a pre-season training camp on Saturday, following a £40m offer being made for him.

"He's 29, he's been a great servant, we've had some of our best years with him, we've got him in the peak of his career and he's been brilliant," said Salt on The Red Kop podcast.

"However, last season, I don't think I'm being unkind when I say that his form fell off a cliff. As a result, I'm coming round to a way of thinking that this is a good deal for Liverpool."

Kent added: "He was arguably one of the best in his position in the world for two or three seasons when we won the league and the European Cup.

"Last year - and I'd go a little further and say half of the season prior - his form dropped off a cliff and his legs looked gone.

"He seems like a nice lad. Good luck to him if he goes - but we'd be silly to turn down £40m."

