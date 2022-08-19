Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he was unimpressed by Mike Dean admitting a VAR mistake against Tottenham in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella.

Romero pulled Cucurella to the ground by his hair before Harry Kane headed in an added-time leveller at Stamford Bridge.

"If the mistake is that big and that obvious, what’s the point of not admitting it if the whole world sees it?” said Tuchel.

“I struggle to be fully impressed by the statement. It’s so clear and obvious, I cannot understand how he cannot make the right decision.”

Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time in the fall-out, with their niggly handshake the source of a string of social media memes.

“It’s very important to laugh at ourselves,” said Tuchel. “I was laughing in the dressing room; it was the heat of the match, it was for me not that bad.

“The handshake was maybe too long and too heavy, I admit that, but no harm was done at least from my side. And we didn’t insult each other.

“I think it would have ended quickly if there were not 20 people around us that make it look much worse. But if you have a reaction like this, you need to live with the reaction towards it. Of course I laughed about myself."

Tuchel repeated his post-match stance that the incident was nothing more than "passion" and each manager "fighting for his team", adding he has "nothing but the biggest respect" for Conte. He added: "This will not change because of that incident.”