The most drawn-out transfer saga in Chelsea’s recent history continues to rumble on – although perhaps a conclusion is about to be reached if reports are to be believed that Moises Caicedo has failed to turn up to training to try and force the move through.

After three failed bids already this summer, Brighton seem intent upon sticking to their £100 million valuation. It is also perhaps complicated further by Levi Colwill’s decision to stay at Stamford Bridge – a player who was so highly rated at Amex Stadium after his loan last season and was desperately wanted on a permanent deal.

Add in Robert Sanchez coming to Chelsea and the two clubs feel almost inextricably linked over all their transfer dealings and managerial swapping!

But it does feel like we are surely edging towards a final push to make sure they get the signature of the player they have been in hot pursuit of for many months.