Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on his side's Community Shield loss to Arsenal at Wembley:

"We came here to win it. We were so close, but winning or losing, I know the position of the team. We would love to win today but sometimes you have to accept that."

On new laws to combat time-wasting and to increase the ball-in-play time leading to extended periods of added time:

"We have to get used to it. I had the feeling, not because we were winning 1-0, but that not much happened to extend it for eight minutes.

"It's a good question for the international board and people because they don't consult with managers and players and we have to accept it with this amount of games.

"Now the games will be 100 minutes. Nothing happened today and there was eight minutes. They extend for goals. If the score is 4-3, you put 45 seconds on for seven goals, tomorrow morning I am [still] here playing."