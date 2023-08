Ajax are set to beat West Ham to Manchester City's 19-year-old Portuguese winger Carlos Borges, who is rated at £14m. (Mail), external

The Hammers have ended their interest in 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse because they are not prepared to meet Southampton's asking price. (Sky Sports), external

Alternatively, West Ham are expected to agree a deal for Ward-Prowse with a bid closer to Saints' £40m valuation. (Times - subscription), external

Meanwhile, Everton could move for Hammers striker Michail Antonio after he failed to secure a move to Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column