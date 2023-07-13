Captain O'Hara the 'perfect example'

Mark O'Hara says it is a "privilege" to be named club captain of St Mirren.

The midfielder, 27, donned the armband many a time last season on a stand-in basis for Joe Shaughnessy, but this term it will be all his, supported by vice-captain, Marcus Fraser.

"It's a huge honour," the club's player of the year wnner said.

"I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the club, it means a lot to me and my family. It’s a privilege to be the captain.

"It’s an experienced dressing room with a lot of big characters and a lot of us push in the same direction. There’s a lot of boys you can go to for advice and help in the team and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. Hopefully we can continue that."

Manager Stephen Robinson praised O'Hara's leadership and said: "He’s the perfect example to every player.

"He goes about his business very quietly, he has an assuredness about him and he has the respect of every player at the club."