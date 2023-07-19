On the latest episode of BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast, Sheffield Star reporter Danny Hall talks about how this pre-season could have a big impact on the campaign ahead: "This is such a tight-knit group already, going back to when Chris Wilder was in charge. That was a massive part of what this team, this club did.

"I think Paul Heckingbottom has been really keen to preserve that and build on that. Speaking to the new boys Anis and Yasser too, you can really see how they fit into that.

"United work really hard to preserve that and I think that could possibly – hopefully – make the difference next season because there is a gap, we all know that, in the Premier League. But, if you can get those extra fine margins,,,

"A place like this [the training camp] is full of fine margins. If you can't get an extra 1% or 2% out of yourself in a place like this, then there is something wrong with you.

"If you can eke out all those fine margins and put the picture together, I think it gives them a better all-round chance of doing something next season - and that is surviving.

"That is the goal first and foremost, and then you are building from there. It's all about preserving their Premier League status and I don't think there is any harm in that."

