Former Don Logan retires

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Logan initially arrived at Aberdeen on loan from Brentford in 2014, before making the move permanent later that year, and would go on to make over 200 league appearances for the club.

In a post on social media, Logan said: "A kid from the Wythenshawe estate to play in the English Premier League, score in Europe, and all in between. 460+ games and we are calling it a rap. To my former teammates I hope I was a person you could rely on on that pitch. Shay Logan signed out."