'Docherty has got Dundee fans forgetting about Bowyer'

Dundee fan and podcaster Danny Smith is relishing the prospect of the Dens Park side's return to the Scottish Premiership, and believes Tony Docherty is the right man to lead them to success.

"I really am excited," Smith said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "Initially, when Gary Bowyer was let go, the beer wasn't even flat from winning the league, and we've had seems like our annual manager hunt.

"The appointment of Tony Docherty - I wasn't expecting it - but I'm fairly behind it, especially when you look at him being Derek McInnes' assistant for so long and some of the signings he's made.

It's got a lot of Dundee fans forgetting about Bowyer's dismissal and looking forward to next season."