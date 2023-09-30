Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a horrible result, that's for sure. First half, we started the game well. We had three or four big chances to go in front, then we get caught on a set play we don't do well enough with.

"After the sending off things become more difficult, in terms of chances we had the most. It's schoolboy, it's not good enough, people not tracking their runners. We've been beaten 3-1 because of that today.

"It's not good enough for me, the players or anyone at the club. Rightly, the criticism will be justified tonight. We thought we had turned a corner. At all times we had a team on the pitch capable of getting a better result. The position we find ourselves in so early in the season is poor.

"Its a really bad day for everybody. We'll have to be prepared for [Thursday]. We're light in numbers, I need people to stand up and be counted for.

"I haven't spoken to anyone [about my future]. We'll see what happens. Everyone realises where we are needs to be better. We end up getting beat off a scoreline we should never lose by here at Ibrox off a team like Aberdeen, we just shouldn't.

"[The fans] want to see results, I get it. I understand what I was getting myself involved in. We need to make it up to them. Everybody needs to do better. We have to take it on because we take the praise as well. I'm more than confident with my work. Less talk, more action."