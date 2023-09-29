Sebastian reflects on 'dark times' as he prepares for first World Cup start

Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Scotland's match against Romania will be Javan Sebastian's first World Cup start, and it isn't one the Wales-born prop is taking for granted after he found himself out of the professional game at the age of 22.

"That was a dark time. It was after I left Glasgow, having been there for a year," Sebastian said.

"I went home [to Wales] to have my first-born. I took a year out of rugby and didn’t really end up having a job so I applied to be a butcher and play semi-pro.

"I was there for about two months. I couldn’t hack it any longer than that. It was dark, not a nice place. It was the end of 2016. I thought my professional career was pretty much over, so I took a year out to reflect and get back to normal life. I discovered normal life wasn’t for me, so I thought I would try rugby again!

"It made me open my eyes to what I could do. Being a butcher or in any other normal job is quite tough. I’m not saying that being a rugby player isn’t tough, but the real world is scary."

And the Edinburgh player admits he's surprised not only to be in the starting XV for Saturday's pool B match, but that he's in the squad at all.

"I was a bit overwhelmed so I’m chuffed," the 29-year-old said.

"I was quite surprised to even be in the World Cup squad. It’s a massive achievement and to get a starting place is pretty surreal."

