Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Scotland's match against Romania will be Javan Sebastian's first World Cup start, and it isn't one the Wales-born prop is taking for granted after he found himself out of the professional game at the age of 22.

"That was a dark time. It was after I left Glasgow, having been there for a year," Sebastian said.

"I went home [to Wales] to have my first-born. I took a year out of rugby and didn’t really end up having a job so I applied to be a butcher and play semi-pro.

"I was there for about two months. I couldn’t hack it any longer than that. It was dark, not a nice place. It was the end of 2016. I thought my professional career was pretty much over, so I took a year out to reflect and get back to normal life. I discovered normal life wasn’t for me, so I thought I would try rugby again!

"It made me open my eyes to what I could do. Being a butcher or in any other normal job is quite tough. I’m not saying that being a rugby player isn’t tough, but the real world is scary."

And the Edinburgh player admits he's surprised not only to be in the starting XV for Saturday's pool B match, but that he's in the squad at all.

"I was a bit overwhelmed so I’m chuffed," the 29-year-old said.

"I was quite surprised to even be in the World Cup squad. It’s a massive achievement and to get a starting place is pretty surreal."