Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea have their interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, which does not seem like a deal that will get over the line by Saturday. Chelsea have made a heavy play for him, but it will be interesting to see whether he will start for the Foxes and whether his head is in the right place or not.

I fancy Chelsea to respond from their 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. I didn't see that performance coming, they were way off it. Leeds played with far greater intensity and hunger and you don't often say that about Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had problems with goal scoring and a number nine, but I think they will win this one.

Ross' prediction: 3-1

Chelsea didn't play well at the weekend, but Leicester are dreadful. I think Rodgers could be the first manager to go this season, they weren't that good at the end of last season either. I think Chelsea will step up after the weekend defeat by Leeds.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here