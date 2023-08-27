Dundee boss Tony Docherty: "I was really pleased with the our performance. Our last two performances have been a bit bitty. I wanted a 90-minute performance today and I got that.

"The start of the second half, Hearts were strong and put us on the back foot but we got through it. Overall, we merited the win and it's reward for the hard work the players have put in.

"We're a fit team and we used that time over the last few weeks to get everyone there. We've just assembled this squad, we need to get them up to speed. I see improvements on a daily basis.

"Luke scored a similar goal against Fleetwood in pre-season. He's a great boy who typifies the dressing room. He's all in, 100%, really fit, robust boy. There's a strong togetherness of the group and I can see it getting better."

"The boys need belief in themselves. They've beaten Hearts who are a good team. Today, the players carried out our game plan to the letter. But, it's just one win. No one's getting carried away. There's a few boys disappointed they didn't get on the scoresheet.