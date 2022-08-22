Thomas Frank says he will field a strong side against Colchester in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie, as Brentford look to continue their impressive recent form in the competition.

Frank also confirmed that new signing Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Bees debut.

When asked about the Denmark midfielder, Frank said: "He will start, so we’re looking forward to that. That’s part of a bigger plan for him.

"Obviously we will make some changes, but we will put a very strong team out there. I think it's very clear how serious we've been [in this competition] over the last two years.

"The thing you need to look into is how you make sure that your team perform in every competition - the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

"It's a combination of freshness, putting the best possible team out there, and putting some players out who need minutes to perform. But the end goal is to get to the next round.

"I could easily choose the first XI, but I don't think that will benefit us in the other competitions."