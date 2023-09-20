We asked for your thoughts on Newcastle's 0-0 draw with AC Milan in their Champions League opener.

Here are some of your comments:

Krish: So proud of the draw and how far we’ve come in such a short space of time. Loved the tension throughout but was glad the final whistle blew. Good learning for the team and fans and cobwebs blown off.

Les: An away point at the San Siro? I’ll take that thank you very much. Get in the lads!

Larry: We'll take a point and do the job at home. Played much better by keeping the ball. Pope on fire and man of the match had to be Trippier. These lads have what it takes to ruffle some feathers once Howe sorts out the shooters.

Rammy: Didn’t get Eddie’s rationale of bringing off Gordon, yet leaving Isak on? Left side of the midfield was dead after Gordon came off. Isak was poor.

Richard: Tough game for Newcastle, we dug deep and kept it tight. Milan could have won it but lots for Newcastle to be proud of. A very respectable showing.

John: It's what they have to do away. If they can draw the away games and pick a couple of home wins it would be great but it will be very difficult.

