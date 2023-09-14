Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Solanke - who also turns 26 today - joined the Cherries in January 2019 from Liverpool and has made 179 appearances, scoring 58 goals.

Following the news Bournemouth Cheif Executive Neill Blake said: "We’re thrilled to have someone with such calibre as Dom commit his future to the club having already enjoyed many successful moments together.

"He’s a player and a person that we value extremely highly both on and off the pitch and we’re excited to continue working with him.

"I’m thoroughly looking forward to seeing what the next few years have in store and I’m sure together we can continue our success at the highest level of football."

