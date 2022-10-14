Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to play despite suffering a knee problem in midweek.

Dejan Kulusevski is still absent with a thigh injury, while Emerson Royal serves the second game of a three-match suspension.

Everton winger Anthony Gordo is banned after accumulating five yellow cards.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after missing out last weekend because of a family issue, but Yerry Mina is ruled out following an injury setback.

This match comes too soon for Mason Holgate and Nathan Patterson, while Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend are also unavailable.

