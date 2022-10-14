T﻿ottenham legend Gary Mabbutt says it works in the club's favour that their forwards are going under the radar this season.

W﻿ith 20 goals in all competitions already for Manchester City, understandably most of the attention has been on Erling Haaland.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside before Saturday's game against Everton, Mabbutt said: "Obviously Haaland is an amazing striker and all the attention is going to be on him.

"I actually like that Harry is going under the radar and Sonny as well. We know full well that when these two players hit top form, everyone around them works as a team.

"I’ve been very impressed by Richarlison. He came in and was on the bench mostly but when he came on in every match he was absolutely outstanding. He came on and gave the team a massive lift. We have only lost one game this season in the league. We have so many quality players that are now part of the squad and there is that competition for places which you always want at the club.

"He is the sort of player that you don’t like very much when he’s not on your team but when he is, you love him. I think the fans took to him very quickly. He has come in, shown great attitude, he works really hard, works that front line and has been a fantastic addition to the squad."

