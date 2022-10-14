Leon Bailey returns for Aston Villa after recovering from the muscle issue that caused him to miss Monday's draw at Nottingham Forest.

Matty Cash and Cameron Archer have minor niggles but are both available.

Chelsea full-back Reece James will see a specialist over the weekend amid concerns he might miss the World Cup because of a knee injury.

N'Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his recovery, while Wesley Fofana is unlikely to be fit before Christmas.

