'Spurs want quick appointment & their interest in Postecoglou will ramp up'

Evening Standard chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick

There’s definitely something to the speculation. Ange Postecoglou is definitely in the mix for the Spurs job, but we don’t know how many other people are in the mix as well. They’re keeping their cards quite close to their chest on the manager hunt.

Postecoglou is definitely among them, but that’s not to say he’s the leading candidate or is going to get the job.

After Saturday’s cup final, when the season ends for Celtic, he’s someone Spurs would like to have serious talks with.

This is all going on behind the scenes at the moment. After Saturday’s game I would expect it to ramp up. I think Spurs want to make an appointment fairly soon and this will accelerate fairly quickly when Celtic’s season comes to a close.

What Postecoglou is doing at Celtic is definitely being noticed in England. His reputation is growing and there’s also a sense that this summer might be his moment.

There’s a feeling Postecoglou is maybe ready to test himself in the Premier League. It’s fair to say there would be some reservations among fans about the fact the Scottish Premiership is at best a duopoly and Celtic are expected to win. The European record as well, the fact Celtic haven’t punched above their weight in the Champions League, is another concern.

But people have seen his work, his style of play and ability to bring people together, his charisma, his personality, his feelgood vibes, and thought that’s something we would like a piece of.